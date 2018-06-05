Speech to Text for Staying Dry For Election Day

meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. our weather has done a huge flip flip. a cold front over the weekend cleared out the rain and even lowered the humidity. when the humidity is low, the air warms and cools faster. tuesday starts with unseasonably cool upper 50s! the sun will warm us quickly through the 60s and 70s through midday, then into the mid-to- upper 80s in the afternoon. humidity will start increasing again by wednesday, but you'll notice it more on thursday and friday. with humidity increasing, the mornings in the 50s will be few. clouds will begin increasing, but we will stay dry through friday. a couple of showers on saturday will precede increasing rain and thunderstorms for sunday and monday. this is a perfect week to get that yard work done that we keep putting off. we can even wash the car this week! just be sure to use plenty of sunscreen if you will be outside. thanks, stephen. we'll check back in with you later in the show. the florida high school students who gained national recognition to stop gun violence .. now back in the headlines. the graduates are about to embark on a national tour. the new movement the group is rallying behind. just a day after they grabbed their diplomas -- students from parkland, florida are getting back to work. marjory stoneman douglas high school students announced plans today -- for a multi-city tour -- geared toward gun reform -- and registering people to vote. nat the same students who launched "march for our lives" -- one of the largest student-led protests in our nations history -- are stepping out on a 2 month tour. sot: "we are going to harness an energy and passion that we witnessed on march 24th and turn it into action." the movement known as "march for our lives: road to change" -- will focus on action --specifically at the polls, with heavy emphasis on voter registration. sot: "we can bring our policitions into a new light and make sure they are held accountable." the announcement came this morning in parkland.... not even a full day after many of the youngsters picked up diplomas. nat the void left by 4 victims --