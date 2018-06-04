Speech to Text for Decatur Electronics Store Robbery

new at six... an employee at a decatur electronics store is being praised as a hero after chasing an armed robber! according to police - 29- year-old zachary dial was charged with first degree robbery after he stole an s-d card - and pulled a box cutter on an employee at electronics express in decatur... thanks for joining us! i'm dan shaffer and i'm demetria mcclenton. waay 31's scottie kay talked to the employee who chased dial..and helped police catch him. "with dozens of laptops, cameras, and tv's just like this one, employees here at electronics express say they're shocked the suspect only went after an s-d card." pkg: sot jo jo cockrell, works at electronics express "he's like running out of the mall entrance, so i run through the front door right here and i meet him right there, and he starts walking like normal. and i was like, 'just go ahead and give it to me,' and he has like a purse with him. and he was like, 'i don't have it, it's the other guy or somebody else.' and i was like, 'i saw you running,' and he pulls out a box cutter." jo jo cockrell was called into work on sunday at electronics express... and says he never expected to chase a customer... that customer was zachary dial.. who police say pulled a box cutter on cockrell for chasing him... but cockrell said he continued to chase him anyway... sot jo jo cockrell, works at electronics express "he comes back out with the boxcutter again and tries to cut me with it." cockrell says it was instinct that made him go after the suspect... sot jo jo cockrell, works at electronics express "honestly i wasn't even thinking about it being dangerous or anything like that, i was just trying to get the merchandise back." but cockrell refuses to be praised for his actions... sot jo jo cockrell, works at electronics express "i'm no hero. i was just doing my jobtrying to get that card back. i'm no hero." however, he's still confused why someone would go to such lengths for an s-d card... sot jo jo cockrell, works at electronics express "it's $49.99, but that doesn't read prison to me." cockrell says the suspect made the incident a lot worse than it could have been... sot jo jo cockrell, works at electronics express "i was going to let him go. if he would've let me get whatever he took, he could've went. i wouldn't have called the cops." but after everything, cockrell says he's just glad no one was hurt... sot jo jo cockrell, works at electronics express "we're family. we try to be family towards customers and try to help them out the best that we can. so, i'm going to look out for them." sk on cam: "cockrell and the rest of the employees here at electronics express say they hope they never have to worry about something like this happening again. reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news" dial is being held in the morgan county jail on a 75- thousand