Speech to Text for Ditto Landing Renovations

news at 10. new at five... renovations are on the way at the ditto landing campground. it's located on the tennessee river -- off hobbs island roads near the highway 231 bridge. waay 31's brittany collins spent the morning at ditto landing -- and learned how the renovations could help increase revenue for the campsite... "as you can see the inside of the restroom looks very old. it hasn't been updated in 10 years. part of the renovation project includes adding doors to the showers and replacing parts inside." it's the closest thing to heaven i found around here. growing up--don bates visitedditto landing to relax...now, it's home. he's been camping here for about a year and a half. you're right in the river and you get to meet a lot of new people from all over the place. about three years ago, ditto landing was placed under huntsville city's masters plan. they're providing 25o-thousand dollars a year for renovations. madison county will provide 300 thousand dollars for phase one of the master plan. the state also provided 10,000 dollars --it came from the tennessee valley authority's in lieu of tax money... they're trying to keep it the same...adding to it without taking away from it. brandi quick with ditto landing says updates include adding a new entry way to the campground--which is currently under construction...n ew restrooms, grills, tables and building 41 new camp sites. we'll add more camp sites, as soon as we build up the attendance, we'll pursue a restaurant on the property. right now, there's no way to see the view. quick believes if more tourist come to ditto landing, it'll increase revenue. we don't have share holders or stock holders that our profits go to. our profits go right back to what we do and maintenance of our facility. and quick hopes this will encourage people to send their time and money at ditto landing we had a camp site we'd go to in guntersville. this is closer and you can come here for the weekend. without having to hook up your trailer and head 70 miles. the inside of the restrooms should be updated within the next 60 days...the entry way and camp sites will be done in a year. reporting in madison county brittany collins waay 31 news. once approved -- ditto landing could also have nature trails that will extend