Speech to Text for Scotus Bakery Ruling Local Reax

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight - the united states' supreme court is backing a colorado baker -- who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple... thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. the baker said making a wedding cake for a same-sex couple would violate his religious beliefs... in a 7-to-2 vote -- the court made it clear his first amendment rights are protected... waay 31's sarah singleterry took this long-awaited ruling to local wedding vendors to see what they would do if faced with a similar situation... i've been on the phone with wedding vendors all afternoon ... bridal shops ... bakeries ... and photographers ... and no one wanted to discuss the ruling with me ... but a wedding photographer i met with says her business is open to the public ... no matter who you are ... rachel stewart "we kind of operate our businesses on the golden rule principle." treat others how you would want to be treated ... that's how wedding photographer rachel stewart ... owner of rachel ann photos ...approaches every couple who asks her to capture their special day ... rachel stewart "we all deserve to have those moments forever to share with our future families. that's what's important to us. that's what's important to our clients. our clients kind of choose us based on that." i asked stewart what she would do if she ever found herself in jack phillips' shoes ... the colorado baker who turned down a same sex couple's wedding cake request back in 2012 because making the cake would go against his christian beliefs ... rachel stewart "i'm a christian as well, but i personally believe that we should love each other." she and alix morehouse are on the same page ... alix morehouse "i'm personally a christian. should it be right for me to say the angel squad is only going to serve christians?" morehouse co-founded the angel squad ... a support group based out of huntsville. she says represents people who fall through the cracks ... including the members of the lgbtq community ... she's calling today's supreme court decision discriminatory ... and says she believes it's going to eventually hurt more than just same sex couples... alix morehouse "as soon as you make it okay to discriminate against one group you go down this slippery slope where it's okay to pick and choose who you provide services to." i also reached out to a local law firm who told me they think the ruling is very case specific and they don't think this ruling is going to change any future decision making nationwide on gay rights or religious freedom ... live in hsv