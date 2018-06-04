Speech to Text for Voters Speak on Sheriff's Election

there are six candidates on the republican ballot tomorrow but only one of them will take the position here at the morgan county sheriff's office.. and voters i spoke with today say they hope that person is different from past sheriffs.. eliza williams, concerned voter in morgan county "we are trying to get a sheriff in here who is honest, somebody that's going to work for the people, keep us safe, and we don't have to have as many scandals going on." eliza williams says she'll be voting in tuesdays primary .. and one of the most important races for her is for morgan county sheriff... she says that's because the past couple of sheriffs have let her down... and she's not the only one who feels that way... sot concerned voter in morgan county "we have been disappointed in the last couple of sheriffs. they've made mistakes." one of those mistakes, according to williams, is improper use of funding... sot eliza williams, concerned voter in morgan county "they focused more on the money and what they can do for themselves." and others agree... sot concerned voter in morgan county "i hope that we don't get let down again, because we need somebody for the people and that does the law as it is intended to be done." williams says she's also ready for a change... sot eliza williams, concerned voter in morgan county "i'm hoping not to see them put the same type of people in there, you know, with less scandals." either way, because of problems in the past, voters say whoever is elected as the next sheriff will definitely have all eyes on them... sot concerned voter in morgan county "the people are going to be really watching our sheriff this time, so they really need to not accept this position unless they're going to be honest." sot eliza williams, concerned voter in morgan county "if we don't get out and vote, we're not going to be able to sit around and talk about it when things happen the way it happened with the first couple of sheriffs that we've had." according to the morgan county probate judge's office, if one of the 6 candidates wins over 50% of the vote tomorrow, there will not be a run-off... however, if that doesn't happen, the run-off would be in july. since no one is running on the democratic ticket, the winner of the run-off election wouldn't take office until after the general election in november since write-in votes have to be counted. reporting