2 Adults and baby Injured in Crash

Posted: Mon Jun 04 10:07:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 04 10:07:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Channing Hampton

young... new at midday... two adults and a baby taken to huntsville hospital after a crash in madison. it happened just before 8-am at zierdt road and beadle lane. we're told both drivers were cut from their cars. the woman and infant were in one car - they're conditions are not serious. however, we're told the man in the other car suffered more serious - yet non-life threatening
