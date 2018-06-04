Speech to Text for 2 Adults and baby Injured in Crash

young... new at midday... two adults and a baby taken to huntsville hospital after a crash in madison. it happened just before 8-am at zierdt road and beadle lane. we're told both drivers were cut from their cars. the woman and infant were in one car - they're conditions are not serious. however, we're told the man in the other car suffered more serious - yet non-life threatening