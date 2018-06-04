Speech to Text for Fight at Jemison HS --student in hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at five... a jemison high school student is recovering in the intensive care unit following a fight at school. according to family - 15-year- old steven franklin - is at huntsville hospital suffering from a cracked skull and internal bleeding. waay 31's brittany collins is live near huntsville hospital after talking to family, police, and the school system. steven franklin has been at the huntsville hospital since monday--which is when the fight happened...i spoke with his mother and friend who tell me franklin is still slightly confused as to what happened. seeing this video of students at mae jemison high school getting into a fight with steven franklin --upsets zachory finey. finey is franklin's older brother through "big brother big sisters of north alabama" it's a dangerous situation for kids to be going there if this is going to continue to be an ongoing occurrence that happens. now he wants to know what happened when the campus security guard tried to stop the fight. finey and franklin's mom say they couldn't get answers from the school system--but said students are telling them all the same thing. the security guard broke the fight up. from there he was slammed into the concrete outside of the school on the side of his head. franklin's mom said her son suffered a seizure and was unconscious...he was transported to huntsville hospital and needed emergency surgery for a cracked skull with interior bleeding-- he doesn't remember much... why he's in the hospital? what put him here? and what did he do to deserve this? i reached out to the huntsville city school district and they released this statement saying "we have learned of an incident involving a contracted campus security officer's response to an altercation at jemison high school.that contracted campus security officer is not on campus, and will not return for the rest of this school year.we are actively investigating the details of this incident." -huntsville city schools finey wants to make sure something like this doesn't happen again. there needs to be some change to help the kids feel secure at the high school. the huntsville police department and huntsville city schools both tell me they're investigating this incident. huntsville emergency medical services confirms they did respond to jemison high school on monday and transported a patient. reporting in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news.