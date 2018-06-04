Speech to Text for Parents Express Concerns About School

happening today: in just a few hours the new huntsville city schools interim superintendent will be sitting down with several parents of jemison high school students. they'll will talk about the search for a new principal. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live at the central office where the meeting is set to take place. good morning, will. good morning. as we've reported, jemison high school has had two principals in the two years it has been open and parents are hoping their involvement will help bring some stability to the role. parents say they're not only concerned about the turnover at the school, but also the numerous fights that have popped up over the years. their concern extends to the recent incident of a security guard reportedly injuring one of the students. i just wish it could be handled in a different way. every time one of our kids get's into a fight, argument or something goes wrong," today also marks the start of the first full week for new interim superintendent christie finley. she'll be the one talking with parents today. that meeting is scheduled for 9 o'clock this morning. of course, waay 31 will be following it closely and we'll let you know what happens both on air and online at waaytv.com. reporting live at the central office, will robinson-smith, waay