Speech to Text for Registration Mobile App

live sizing up alabama's primaries. let's get started with waay31's brittany collins live in huntsville ... with what you'll need to know at the polls. brittany. greg ... if you don't know your registration status then you can update everything by going to the mobile app ... vote for alabama or visit the website online. doing that ahead of time will make the process quicker at the polls. the stuff we see happening locally is going to be more effective by who's in charge of the state and who's running around here as supposed nationally. many people i spoke with today say they're planning to vote this tuesday--but still need time to do more research on the candidates. getting to know about each candidate and making a more formed decision rather than just voting straight democrat or straight republican. secretary of state john merrill tells me ... whether you chose the democratic or republican primary, ... if you vote in the runoff ... you'll have to stick with that same party for july's run-off. in november's general election ... you can vote for any candidate of your choice regardless of political party. the vote that you pass now matters for the following election. i think a lot of people think they can just vote for the primaries and general election. they don't realize that you have to get those people to that pint so you can vote for them voters say sometimes it's not about the political parties--but the candidate's platform. i'm going to pick someone who's going to represent me and my opinions and really push forward to the policies and agenda that i'm interested in. the new electronic poll books will make their debut this election in madison, morgan and jackson counties. all you'd have to do is scan your driver's license. it's set to eliminate voter fraud, crossover voting and make the voting process quicker. i think it's more convenient for people who are always on the go. people who have to come on their lunch breaks and between their jobs. again. voters go to the polls tuesday to vote in alabama's primaries. tomorrow is the last day to post mark an absentee ballot. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay 31