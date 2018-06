Speech to Text for Two people recovering after dirt bike accident

two people are recovering after a crash involving a dirtbike... the wreck happened on mcvay street off of drake avenue... according to huntsville police, one person has serious injuries.. the other has non-life-threatening injuries... they were both taken to huntsville hospital...