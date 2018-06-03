Speech to Text for Motorcyclist Hit by Driver Going Wrong Way

we begin with breaking news --- a motorcylist is recovering in the hospital tonight after being hit by an impaired wrong way driver on 565 it happened around 8 oclock tonight... huntsville police tell waay 31 the motoryclist was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries... but his condition is now stable... police tell us the wrong way driver will be facing felony charges... east bound five sixty five is still shut down to one lane past governors drive as police wrap