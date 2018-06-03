Speech to Text for Flint Creek in Morgan Co. Expands to 20-mile canoe trail

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jail on a $50,000 dollar bond a new twenty mile canoe trail is on the way for north alabama. state senator arthur orr and other local officials announced the flint creek canoe trail in morgan county that will allow people to see more wildlife. waay 31's brittany collins was in morgan county to find out how this will be a huge economic boost... in my hand is a map of the proposed flint creek canoe trail...i spoke with people who say they love hanging out on water...this new project will allow them to access areas that are too remote right now. pkg carter and marilyn sample lives near the wheeler national wildlife refuge arthur orr state senate jay grantland alabama scenic river trails it's really exciting that we can go on a lot more water and it's really opened up. we can see more wildlife and really have some fun out there on the water hopefully. carter and marilyn sample live near the wheeler national wildlife refuge ...they're glad they don't have to travel far to have fun. it's really nice to unwind after a busy week. the refuge in morgan county is part of the alabama scenic river trail...state senate arthur orr says it took about a year to plan the 20 mile canoe trail. in about december, we should have it all navigable and all open. all the signage that's required and for people to enjoy it from then on. the head waters at the beginning of the trail is narrow...there's lots of trees and branches in the way. from now until december, the morgan county rescue squad will clear the path making it easier to navigate the canoes. opening up the other 10 miles will allow us to open up the camp site and things like that. to make it more user friendly for paddlers. officials say over a half million of visitors come to this 35 thousand acre refuge...once the creek expands they expect more people to visit ...plus locals won't have to travel... this is an opportunity for people to find new places to paddle. that's what paddlers like. they've done with stretch of water and they don't want to do it anymore. they want to find someplace else to like. look live it'll cost around 7 thousand dollars to complete the creek canoe trail project. that state fund was given to the alabama scenic river trail. reporting in morgan county brittany collins waay 31 news. the wheeler national wildlife refuge is along the tennessee river and is a habitat to twelve endangered