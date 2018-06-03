Speech to Text for SAT 6 2 2018 WEATHER

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we haven't heard back from them yet... a line of showers and storms will try and move through the valley tonight. most of the activity should stay in mississippi but we may see a few storms drift into the valley. the best chance for any storms will be for lauderdale, colbert and franklin counties. while areas east of the shoals may see only a couple showers and storms at worst. the timing for these storms will be tonight through sunday morning. albeit the impacts from these storms will be minimal we do have a fairly low risk for damaging winds, lightning and heavy rain. starting monday we will see a cool down with lows back near to 60 but we will start to warm up again by next weekend. a line of showers and storms will try and move through the valley tonight. most of the activity should stay in mississippi but we may see a few storms drift into the valley. the best chance for any storms will be for lauderdale, colbert and franklin counties. while areas east of the shoals may see only a couple showers and storms at worst. the timing for these storms will be tonight through sunday morning. albeit the impacts from these storms will be minimal we do have a fairly low risk for damaging winds, lightning and heavy rain. starting monday we will see a cool down with lows back near to 60 but we will start to warm up again by next weekend. a line of showers and storms will try and move through the valley tonight. most of the activity should stay in mississippi but we may see a few storms drift into the valley. the best chance for any storms will be for lauderdale, colbert and franklin counties. while areas east of the shoals may see only a couple showers and storms at worst. the timing for these storms will be tonight through sunday morning. albeit the impacts from these storms will be minimal we do have a fairly low risk for damaging winds, lightning and heavy rain. starting monday we will see a cool down with lows back near to 60 but we will start to warm up again by next weekend. a line of showers and storms will try and move through the valley tonight. most of the activity should stay in mississippi but we may see a few storms drift into the valley. the best chance for any storms will be for lauderdale, colbert and franklin counties. while areas east of the shoals may see only a couple showers and storms at worst. the timing for these storms will be tonight through sunday morning. albeit the impacts from these storms will be minimal we do have a fairly low risk for damaging winds, lightning and heavy rain. starting monday we will see a cool down with lows back near to 60 but we will start to warm up again by next weekend. thanks, chris.