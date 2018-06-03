SAT 6 2 2018 WEATHER

Clear

Posted: Sat Jun 02 16:33:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jun 02 16:33:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Smith

we haven't heard back from them yet... a line of showers and storms will try and move through the valley tonight. most of the activity should stay in mississippi but we may see a few storms drift into the valley. the best chance for any storms will be for lauderdale, colbert and franklin counties. while areas east of the shoals may see only a couple showers and storms at worst. the timing for these storms will be tonight through sunday morning. albeit the impacts from these storms will be minimal we do have a fairly low risk for damaging winds, lightning and heavy rain. starting monday we will see a cool down with lows back near to 60 but we will start to warm up again by next weekend. thanks, chris.
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
