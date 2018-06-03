Speech to Text for tanker turned over

in decatur... an overturned fuel tanker still in the process of being cleaned up! the incident shut down two businesses, blocked off traffic and forced residents to evacuate this afternoon. environmental teams were called in for a fuel spill. the wreck happened at the intersection of indian hills and upper river road - just off highway 67. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm demetriamcclen ton... let's get right out to waay31'scharlisa gordon. she's live in decatur how the cleanup is progressing. d&d...status update on the fuel tanker as of 10p david hicks / river city towing & recovery: exploding!!! more likely have an explosion from a fuel truck than a walmart truck. that's the main concern on everyone's mind as efforts to remove a fuel tanker from this intersection got underway. david hicks is one of the men tasked with flipping the tanker filled with diesel and regular gasoline. david hicks / river city towing & recovery: can be very dangerous. if something goes wrong there could be bad results but we're pretty good. officials say the driver of the fuel tanker missed his turn while traveling down highway 67. he drove down this narrow two lane street in an attempt to turn around...but he didn't quite make it. david hicks / river city towing & recovery: he cut it too short and the back tires went in to the ditch and proceeded to roll the trailer over. the driver did make it out of the truck safely, but the wreck caused a big headache including spilling oil into a ditch, shutting down businesses, roads and forcing people who live nearby out of their homes for several hours as crews removed the remaining fuel from the tanker and environmental crews removed all the contaminated soil. david hicks / river city towing & recovery: at least two trucks to flip it and one truck to pull the truck it's self and then another another truck to tow the trailer. the publix and taco bell have since reopened. update on the road closure as of 10p live in decatur charlisa gordon waay 31 news thunderstorms caused some damage today in lincoln county, tennesse. minor damage to a couple houses and several trees blown over... waay 31 chief meteorologist stephen bowers joins us from the storm tracker center to show us those storms at their peak - and whether we're in store for more tomorrow.