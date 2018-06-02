Speech to Text for Election Website Hacking

for both android and i-phone devices. tonight -- a waay 31 i-team follow up on potential voter hacking for this tuesday's primary. a recent report -- shows our state website is hackable and could compromise the elections. in may... i told you about loopholes in the system... i even went to montgomery to press secretary of state, john merrill on what his office is doing to fix the problem. he denied we had a problem... but, after this recent report... his office confirmed a loophole is present. alabama and nevada. two states cyber firm appsecuri.. says needs to "tighten up" their state web presences. appsecuri works with firms to find vulnerabilities in their websites. a team of reserchers found major loopholes on alabama's website... where a hacker can easily alter information. when they presented the information to alabama... this happened. secretary john merrill acknowleged it and said it was recently fixed. the loophole... allowed a user to alter the appearance of a state elections page. but, his office fired back... stating the state's cyber security team would have caught the error... and blocked that information from being uploaded to the state's official website. when i sat down with secretary merrill last month to press him on what specific things he's doing to protect your vote... he said... merill- "i could tell you about some of the specific things we do in alabama to protect our system. if i did, one of the foreighn or domestic actors would try ot prevent us from doing theings the way we need to do it." deputy chief of staff john bennett -- told online news site-- fivethirtyeight -- his biggest battle is to protect perception. he says... there was a similar situation during the special senate election where social media posts were edited to show a bunch of people being bussed in from mississippi to vote. despite this latest report-- secretary merrill ensures our election system is safe and secure. merill -"what our people need to know is that we've had no breach. we've had people who tried to infiltrate our system. we remain diligent in ensuring the integrity and credibility of the process is what our people expect it to be and what they should demand it to be." a cyber security expert says a hacker's attack may seem minor... but it could grow into a bigger, more urgent problem on