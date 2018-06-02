Speech to Text for South HSV Revitalization

felony charges... new at ten... a revitalization program is coming to south huntsville -- and you at home will be able to give your two cents on what you would like to see changed. haysland square shopping center -- near whitesburg drive and memorial parkway... is one of the areas on the list. waay 31's kody fisher is live there right now-- with how this program will impact you... this is just one of the closed down and boarded up shops in the haysland square shopping center that could be targeted for revitalization by the state organization... main street alabama... the group will ask all of you at home in south huntsville for input about how you want the area to be brought back to life... one man who lives nearby has a few ideas for the area. jason batey/lives in south huntsville "i don't want us to be a cookie cutter city." jason batey of south huntsville says he would like to see huntsville grow in a progressive way... like nashville... jason batey/lives in south huntsville "we don't have so many food chains, we have entrepreneurs who are starting new restaurants, new businesses here." south huntsville joins 20 other cities and towns in alabama who have already gone through the revitalization program with main street alabama... which has 40 years of experience... jennie robinson/huntsvi lle city councilwoman district 3 "their track record is to come in to small cities and work with them to revitalize their downtown's and their main streets. our pitch to them, when we presented, was that if their 4 point approach works in a small city it will work in a large commercial corridor, like the south parkway." one of the points of focus will be connecting parks and green space to near by shopping... batey tells waay 31 he's excited about this program... because it could be another reason to brag about the city and bring people to the area... jason batey/lives in south huntsville "you've got to come to huntsville, because we have theatre, we have art, we have great restaurants, we have great shopping, we have great people." there will be a community kick off event for the start of the revitalization program on june 12th... with more concrete redevelopment plans coming together throughout the summer... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay