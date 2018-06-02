Speech to Text for Weekend Showers, Then A Cold Front Brings Drier Changes

meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. at this point, our risk for damaging storms has ended. you may still encounter a few showers through about 6 pm, but they won't bring more than the rain with them. storms over mississippi will pass south of us into an area favored for some damaging thunderstorms. the risk to our south has prompted a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 pm that includes birmingham, tuscaloosa, montgomery, and gadsden. no part of the tennessee valley is included in that watch. after the last remaining showers end, the rest of tonight will be cloudy and muggy. areas of fog will develop after 2 am can last through 7 am. fog will reduce the visibility for any early morning drivers on saturday. saturday afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. strong storms are possible well west of us saturday night, but those do not look like a threat to us in the tennessee valley. a cold front will track throug the valley sunday morning and early afternoon. it can bring a few showers, but severe storms are not likely. noticeably cooler air will flow into the tennessee valley behind that cold front. highs wll be around 90 degrees with muggy 70s in the mornings for both saturday and sunday. afternoons will drop back into the mid-80s for monday and tuesday. those mornings will chill into the lower 60s with upper 50s possible in our coolest areas. you will really notice the lower humidity making the air feel more crisp and comfortable. warming and humidity will starting increasing again on wednesday and thursday.