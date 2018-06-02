Clear
Havoc release protected players list for 2018-19 season

The Huntsville Havoc released their protected players list for the 2018-19 season on Friday.

Posted: Fri Jun 01 17:59:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 17:59:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jesse Merrick

tomorrow... back here in huntsville...we may not be done celebrating the havoc's championship win...but amid the party...there's still some work to be done... and as we inch closer to the start of next season...the havoc released their protected players list today... headlining the group are stuart stefan -- the team's all- time leader in games played...president's cup finals mvp sy nut-kevitch...and the teams leading goal scorer -- christian powers... when you land on this list...your rights belong exclusively to the club -- meaning these guys cant be selected by the league's new team -- quad cities -- or sign with another team in the
