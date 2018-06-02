Speech to Text for Distracted Driving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today the madison county sheriff's office kicked off it's distracted driving summer program. teens across the county have the chance to take part in the program hosted by the county's school resource officers. waay 31's sydney martin was at today's class at hazel green high school-- and talked to a student who told her the class changed her driving habits. "i didn't think texting really had that much to do with how bad you can be of a driver." camryn bassler is going to be a 10 grader at hazel green high school next year... and in july--she'll trade her driver's permit in for her license. camryn bassler, teen driver,"it scared me a lot it made me realize how big of an impact it has when you are texting and when you see other people you really need to watch out because they have no control." friday's distracted driving class--included a presentation about driving laws and simulated the difference for each teen of how their attention on the road changes with and without distractions... ryan koch, school resource officer "they go through a driven course through it twice. they go through the first time not distracted and then distracted and they get scored on that." camryn bassler, teen driver, "my first score was a 96 without being distracted and when i was distracted it went to a 36." school resource officer ryan koch said he hopes students like bassler don't drive distracted after taking the course. ryan koch, school resource officer, "hopefully save some lives. and maybe deter them from getting on their cellphone, eating, or trying to put on make up." he's been a part of the program for years and hopes it helps to keep students safe. "we day in and day out we go to school to protect the kids. and we want to further that through the summer and go in and protect them as they start to drive and get out their on their own." sydney, "the madison county sheriff's office school resources officers will be going to different schools in the county putting on this course throughout the rest of the summer. in mad co sydney martin waay 31 news." the sheriff's office told us they accept students from schools all across the area. we posted info on our website waay tv dot com on how you can sign your