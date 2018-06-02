Clear
Weekend Showers, Then Cooler & Drier

Strong storms this weekend will likely stay west of us in the Tennessee Valley, but we still will have some showers and a few thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday.

Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
