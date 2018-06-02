Speech to Text for Weekend Showers, Then Cooler & Drier
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
and tackel will be provided.
Strong storms this weekend will likely stay west of us in the Tennessee Valley, but we still will have some showers and a few thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday.
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.