Lightning strikes near veterinary hospital

in marshall county -- a local veterinarian is counting her blessings tonight -- after lightning struck just feet away from the building... luckily, no one was hurt... waay 31's scottie kay talked with one of the vets at westside veterinary hospital in arab about the close call -- and learned how they prepare for severe weather... scottie? rita lowery and the rest of the vets here at westside veterinary hospital say they always try to keep the animalslike this onesafe... but what happened this morning really had them on their toes... rita lowery, works at westside veterinary hospital "on my way in, it was getting really cloudy and dark. and then, i was just here working and looking out the window, and it just happened. no warning." rita lowery says she never expected to see lightening strike so close to her... but that's what happened friday morning right near the westside veterinary hospital where lowery works... rita lowery, works at westside veterinary hospital "everybody just kind of jumped and got real nervous for a few minutes." in fact, the strike hit so close to the animal hospital, that the building's security alarm system went off... rita lowery, works at westside veterinary hospital "it was very loud. very loud for a good fifteen minutes. it was on for a long time. so the alarm was going off and people were calling and saying, 'what's wrong? what's wrong? what's going on?'" but lowery says it could've been a lot worse... she says the incident made her want to make sure they were prepared if a similar situation ever happened again... rita lowery, works at westside veterinary hospital "i said, 'do we have a generator in case the power goes out? do we have all that stuff?' and he was like, 'oh yes, especially now that we've got the new building and we've got it remodeled, we've got all the things in case the power goes out.'" and not only do they have a generator.. they have somewhere to go if the weather gets really bad... rita lowery, works at westside veterinary hospital "we actually have like a little safe house out there that we can go to if we need to." and as for the animals they house... rita lowery, works at westside veterinary hospital "they're pretty good where they're at as long as there's no like tornados or anything, they'll be fine." and if it storms, lowery says they're prepared to keep the animals safe.. and calm... rita lowery, works at westside veterinary hospital "we do have to give some dogs that have a little bit of storm fright some medications." lowery tells me she hopes they never have to worry about something like this happening again.. but if they do, she says they'll definitely have a game plan... reporting live in arab, sk, waay 31 news