Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Preventing Dementia

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

every 66 seconds someone in the u-s is diagnosed with alzheimer's disease. it also kills more people than breast and prostate cancers combined. but a florida scientist says a third of dementia cases can actually be prevented! dennis and jo battistella know each other about as well as two people can. cg jo battistella in: :06 out: :10 "we've been married for 37 years. we met down here in a bowling alley." vo/narration...... they also know what they don't know . or can't remember. cg dennis battistella in: :14 out: :18 "we're both at the age where we know we both forgot things and have issues with memory." vo/narration...... and alzheimer's disease runs in both of their families. so when a clinical trial to cut a person's dementia risk was announced, they both jumped at the chance. cg james galvin, md, mph florida atlantic university in: :27 out: :40 "if you look at all the things we know that may be associated with the risk of developing dementia, the two strongest are age and family history, and i can't change your age and i can't change your genes." vo/narration...... but doctor james galvin believes he might be able to change how quickly your brain ages. that's what the dementia prevention initiative is designed to do. volunteers are given personalized prevention plans tailored to their respective risks. each plan may include physical therapy, dietary changes, and even psychotherapy. the trial just began a few months ago, but . james galvin, md, mph in: 1:02 out: 1:07 "we see reduction in sugar profiles. we see reductions in inflammatory markers." vo/narration...... studies have linked high blood sugar and inflammation to dementia. so the reduction in both is good news for the 60- something battistellas . dennis battistella in: 1:16 out: 1:21 "you feel more confident now. don't worry about things as much as far as memory lapses." vo/narration...... and they can expect . jo battistella in: 1:22 out: 1:25 "to live a long, happy life together." dennis battistella in: 1:26 out: 1:29 "and my plan all along was to at least be 90, so maybe 100 now." vo/narration...... i'm martie salt reporting even though patients are reporting positive results early in the trial, more research is needed to see the long-term effects. nationally, if alzheimer's disease and related disorders were delayed by just five years, there would be over five million fewer cases 25 years later,