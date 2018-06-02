Clear

National Spelling Bee Finalist

Posted: Fri Jun 01 05:49:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 05:49:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

event! even though erin howard of huntsville city schools didn't win the scripps national spelling bee... her friends were cheering her on as she competed in the finals of this years event. her friends tell waay 31 they're proud of her... no matter how far she got... because of how much hard work they see her put in... "she's done a lot of work. she's taken out 5th period almost every day for the last two months to study words. she's been doing them while she's at lunch, while she's eating, while she's waiting for something in line, or in the car." this is the third year erin has made it to the finals of the spelling bee... last year she came in 7th place and this year she came in 9th.
