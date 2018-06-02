Speech to Text for Business Fire In Decatur

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

about 30 or so that were spared, 40 outside the building went up in flames and that's not counting what's inside this buidling. this started back around 1:30 when crews were called out here for this business fire. several trucks responded to the fire and parts of modaus and shady grove were shut down while they fought the fire. we're told that four firefighters were taken to the hospital for evaluation of heat related issues, but they are all expected to be ok. as for the fire, i'm told they will likely have someone monitoring the building for a while still this morning just because the contents of this building are very flammable. reporting live in decatur, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.