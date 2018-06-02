Clear

Business Fire In Decatur

Posted: Fri Jun 01 05:41:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 05:41:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

about 30 or so that were spared, 40 outside the building went up in flames and that's not counting what's inside this buidling. this started back around 1:30 when crews were called out here for this business fire. several trucks responded to the fire and parts of modaus and shady grove were shut down while they fought the fire. we're told that four firefighters were taken to the hospital for evaluation of heat related issues, but they are all expected to be ok. as for the fire, i'm told they will likely have someone monitoring the building for a while still this morning just because the contents of this building are very flammable. reporting live in decatur, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.
