Weather Friday Morning Update
Weather Friday Morning Update
Posted: Fri Jun 01 05:38:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 05:38:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79°
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Overcast
75°
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
73°
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
78°
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
77°
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
