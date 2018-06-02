Clear

Decatur Business Fire

WAAY 31's Will Robinson-Smith reports on the scene of a fire at a Decatur business that sent four fire fighters to the hospital

Posted: Fri Jun 01 05:36:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 05:36:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Decatur Business Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're following breaking news out of decatur this morning as decatur crews are working to contain the remains of an early morning business fire. decatur golf carts is located at the corner of modaus road and shady grove lane. that's where we find waay 31's will robinson-smith. he's been there on the scene all morning. will, what is the scene looking like now? right here in the middle of your screen are the remaining golf carts that weren't destroyed. there are about 30 or so that were spared, 40 outside the building went up in flames and that's not counting what's inside this buidling.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events