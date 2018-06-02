Speech to Text for MiLB Approves BayBears Move

the approval to bring the mobile bay bears to madison is official done as minor league baseball gives the go ahead to ballcorps... and you at home have a chance to be a big part of the team right from the very beginning... waay 31's kody fisher breaks down how you can leave your mark on the new team... "on june 9th they're going to break ground on the brand new forty six million dollar stadium here in the empty field behind me and then after that the ownership is going to ask you at home to help name the team." the new stadium is going to go right here in the new town madison development... and this is what the new stadium will look like once its completed in 2020... on june 10th... the owners of the team will set up a website for a 'name the team' competition... right now... some people in madison already have a few ideas about what the team should be called... many of which revolve around space and rockets... "obviously something that's rocketry and m related, like missiliers would work." "i think it could be like, something to do with space, like saturns, or something like that would be cool." while naming the team is a fun thought... some in madison are still skeptical the return on investment will be worth spending forty six million dollars of tax payer dollars on the stadium... "you always hope they're spending your money smart and not getting into the 'oh, we're going to have the glory of having a wonderful thing we can brag about on our resume." "not everybody here in madison is excited about the new team and stadium just a short distance from where the stadium will be a subdivision full of homes. i spoke with several homeowners today. none of them wanted to go on camera with me, but a lot of them tell me they're worried the stadium will negatively impact their property values. reporting in madison, kody fisher, waay 31 news." there will be a ground- breaking event for the town madison development on june 9th... it's from 5 to 7 at the future site of the stadium... there will be free food and activities... everyone who goes will get a free