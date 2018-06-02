Speech to Text for Dozens Arrested in Drug Roundup Mishap

administrators. new at five... people in marshall county are upset after a mishap in a drug investigation... waay 31 learned several people arrested in a big drug round up -- are out of jail . investigators now say they don't have the evidence they need. the marshall county sheriff's office said in a statement, quote... "we always have cases where defendants claim they aren't guilty. we build cases to the best of our ability and we forward those cases to the district attorney for prosecution. once a defendant is arrested they will be assigned to a judge and given a preliminary hearing. the issue of guilt or innocence will be decided by the courts." waay 31's scottie kay spoke with one man who was just released from jail while the district attorney's office reviews his case. sot tommy trotter, lives in marshall county "i was at the house. me and the old lady and the kids were laying down, and fifteen carloads of police come running through the yard. it happened fast." tommy trotter was one of more than ninety people deputies arrested in a drug round-up in marshall county earlier this month... trotter admits doing drugs in the past.but not recently, so he wasn't expecting to be arrested on two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance... and spending two weeks in jail for it. sot tommy trotter, lives in marshall county "i was looking at six thousand. there was no way i was going to get out. i was just praying for a court date." however, trotter was released from jail yesterdayalong with twelve others. the district attorney's office called video from one drug arrest insufficient evidence... because it wasn't clear enough. that video was from a case involving a man named dana keller... his case was already dismissed. sot tommy trotter, lives in marshall county "i know dana is doing alright, he's doing good right now. and he was like, 'man, i've been straight for seven or eight months,' and i was like, 'dang, man, how do they have you pinned on all of this?' and he's like 'i don't know.'" the marshall county district attorney's office told me it's going to review surveillance video connected to every suspect before moving forward in court.the d-a wants to do an in-depth review of all the evidence... and make sure no one is wrongly imprisoned. sot tommy trotter, lives in marshall county "obviously somebody didn't dot their i's and cross their t's, and they just went off of hearsay and just started messing people's lives up. some folks are still in jail that probably are completely 100% innocent." trotter believes several cased don't have enough evidence.including one man who was also released yesterday. sot tommy trotter, lives in marshall county "the days that they told him he distributed methamphetamine , he was in the county jail. and even the judge said, 'well, if you were in the county jail on that day, then you should have no problem getting this dismissed." cases are still pending for those who were released from jail yesterday.. and officials say they have been ordered to appear in court at a later date... reporting live in marshall county, sk, waay 31 news. according to the marshall county district attorney's office - there will be a preliminary hearing within the next couple of weeks -- and that's when we should learn if any other