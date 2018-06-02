Speech to Text for Fish Consumption Advisory

tonight at six.. a new fish consumption advisory is out and affects a lot of counties in our area... one of those counties is marshall county where we find waay 31's scottie kay.. she spoke with fishermen today about the advisory and learned what they do to keep from eating the wrong fish... many fishermen tell me they come to this bait and tackle shop to get what they need for bass fishing... but after hearing about the new advisory, they say they definitely won't be eating the fish they catch... "i retired 30 years ago and i bought a lake home, or had it built, and i go out every day that weather permits." dillard greenwell has been fishing most of his life here in marshall county.. and says one of his favorite kind of fishing is bass-fishing... "this morning i went out and caught four bass. the biggest one was four pounds and four ounces." but according to the alabama department of public health, largemouth bass in marshall county have been added to a new fish consumption advisory... "you don't want to get poisoned by eating something you love." shannon brewer owns a bait and tackle shop and says he sees many bass fishermen on a daily basis... "lots of friends and everyone who comes in here likes fishing for bass." and that's why brewer says he'd like to let them know about the new advisory... "i would like to have a list so i could tell them about it. it'd be something good for everybody to know." greenwell says he's not surprised to hear about the advisory... "i expect it. they're the ones that consume the mercury and whatever." but greenwell says he has nothing to worry about... "being a bass fisherman, we don't eat bass. good bass fishermen throw all the bass back after he weighs them or whatever he wants to do." if you're a bass fisherman who eats what you catch, make sure you check out the new advisory before you take the fish home... you can find more details about the advisory on our website waaytv.com... reporting live in marshall county, sk, waay 31 news largemouth bass in colbert, lawrence, franklin, morgan, and jackson counties have been added to the do-not-eat advisory as well... it's because of high