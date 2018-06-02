Speech to Text for Family recovering from flood damage

a family in lauderdale county is trying to recover after floodwaters filled their home. this is what it looked like at the stevenson's family home in western lauderdale county-- that rain getting into their house causing a lot of damage. waay31's breken terry shows us how the family is trying to recover .. and the help they're getting from the community. i'm here along county road 189 in western lauderdale county where the stevenson's family belongings are strone about their front yard. they're trying to salvage even the smallest things like their daughters toys after floodwaters ripped through their home. stevenson- our floors were floating. when we were in our yard all the water from our creek was up to our knees. the water was up to eight inches high in haleigh stevenson's home.in a matter of minutes, her family grabbed everything they could stevenson- you expect tornadoes. you expect trees falling. but you never think that your house is going to be flooded. we've lived here six years and it's never even came close. they spent thursday, salvaging thier two year olds most precious items-- all while ripping up their house filled with memories. stevenson- today were having to tear down walls of our nursery for her. that's stuff you can't replace. i know it's just stuff but there's memories attached with everything here. the stevenson family didn't have flood insurance because their home isn't in a flood zone. so all of this work will come out of pocket-- thankfully members with the southern baptist disaster relif team are already forming a game plan to help the family. hillis- we're gonna pull out their kitchen cabinets. we're gonna take out any isulation in the walls and then we will clean everything up. sweep up the floors then we will sanatize it. they will do all of this work for free. stevenson told me volunteers just showed up to help, which means the world to her family. stevenson- it means we can start rebuilding. look live tag: the stevenson family tells me they are thankful for help from the community and their loved ones. for now they are staying with family members while thier home is being repaired. in lauderdale co bt waay. the stevenson family estimates tuesday's storm caused thousands