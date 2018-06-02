Speech to Text for Overnight Storms Possible, Friday Morning Storms Probable

of dollars in damage to their home. a few showers and thunderstorms are possible through this evening. if a stronger storm forms, it can contain some gusty winds. a few showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight, but the biggest increase in storms is likely to come after 4 am friday. that will be a weakening line of storms with heavy rain and gusty winds for the morning drive. a brief severe thunderstorm is possible, but most storms will likely stay below the severe threshold . it's worth mentioning that some data hints this line may come through closer to midnight. this earlier time frame does not seem likely, but we will be monitoring the progress and evolution of this forecast to make adjustments and alert you to the potential for potentially dangerous weather. be sure to leave your noaa weather radio's alert feature on tonight. the morning storms will end between 10 am and noon. the morning drive may be spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are possible friday afternoon and evening. those are not likely to be severe. recent data shows another for some strong storms saturday evening before a cold front tracks across the valley on sunday morning. that cold front will clear the rain out of the valley through most of next week.