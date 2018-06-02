Speech to Text for Shoals School Safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from doing this again. new at five... waay 31 is pressing the governor's office for clarification on her memorandum to allow school administrators to have access to a weapon on campus. governor ivey gave the green light for school districts without school resource officers to train school administrators to use lethal force to defend students and staff. but some school districts in north alabama share resource officers throughout the district. waay 31's breken terry is live with what she found out from the governor's office, breken? i am live outside of the colbert county board of education. see the school district has school resource officers-- but they switch their time between schools because they don't have the funding to put an officer in every school. according to the governor's office places like colbert county could apply for the program and arm administrators-- something many parents say they wouldn't be happy with. johnson- they really shouldn't do that because they aren't trained. herbert johnson grandchild is in the colbert county school system, which could arm school administrators under governor kay ivey's new program. johnson told us he'd rather have school resource officers than armed administrators. johnson- you got somebody handling a firearm that doesn't handle a fire arm everyday. ivey's planwhich did not go through the state legislatureallows school administrators to be armed after training with the alabama law enforcement agency, undergoing a mental evaluation, and ongoing training and drug screenings. but johnson questions how effective an armed administrator could be if they have to unlock a safe to get to their gun during an active shooter situation? johnson- if a person got to go and unlock a box to get a firearm out ten people could be dead. colbert county superintendent gale satchel told me arming school administrators is not her first choice in school safety. satchel- i want my educators to be educators. satchel told me she is focusing on applying for grants to get the funding to have a school resource officer in every colbert county school. she says this new progam is an option, but probably not one colbert county schools will use. satchel- we want to have those folks who are truly trained to be in law enforcement. who are truly trained to take down the enemy. school systems would have to pay for the secure location of the guns, ammunition, weapons, and the bullet proof vest. satchel tells us she would rather their money focus on education instead of arming