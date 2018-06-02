Speech to Text for Wedding Venue Thefts

new at five... a huntsville couple is asking for help tonight -- after thousands of dollars worth of furniture and decorations were stolen from their huntsville wedding venue... "i bend over backwards for every person that walks through this door. and i want them to have a special day. but knowing we have 4 weddings this weekend and there are missing items...we've been running around this week trying to get things replaced." the items were stolen from "annabella at cedar glen". it's located on rustic trail -- right off winchester road. waay 31's sydney martin is live there tonight -- after talking with the owner -- who told her -- she wants the items back now. demetria--there's a wedding rehearsal going on right now at this venue--and the owner told me preparing for the 4 weddings here this weekend was a challenge because they spent the last day trying to repurchase items that were stolen. "it's a compliment in one way knowing they like my decorations. but it's absolutely unbelievable knowing they would come and take my items to use for their own weddings." owner karen archambault told me about 5 thousand dollars worth of items were stolen from her wedding venue sometime late tuesday night or early wednesday morning. the stolen items-- include an arch,drink coolers, and about 100 chairs. "these chairs do not fold up they are wrought ironheavy duty chairs. and you have to stack those. she thinks whoever stole from her wedding venue---knew what they wanted before they arrived. " they had either a couple pick up trucks or something to be able take somewhere around 100 chairs away. " archambault said her family has invested lots of time in money into the venue--and this is the first time anything like this has happened. "we've actually worked on this for 10 years. and this has been our livelihood. for somebody to come in here and do this to us. i've taken this personally." she hopes whoever is responsible gets caught soon. "i don't like liars and i don't like cheaters and i don't like people who steal. i work 7 days a week and i work hard and so everybody else can work hard to purchase their own items for their own weddings." tonight--- the family told me they are still trying to determine if anything else was stolen. if you have any information about who's responsible you are asked to contact the mad. county sheriff's office. live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news. tonight -- the owners told waay 31 they installed surveillance cameras to hopefully deter someone