Speech to Text for Family Shaken by Home Invasion

a "non-objection" letter. new at 4.... a scary encounter between a 13 year old girl and a man who used to live with her family. today - new hope police told waay 31 he broke into the teen's home and stole several guns. this afternoon - wade abbott - is out on bond after being arrested for the burglary. waay 31's sydney martin sat down with the teen's mom and learned the unusual request made by the suspected burglar. "this window is now boarded up after abbott broke the glass to climb into the house and back out. leaving behind a big mess for the family to pick up." the burglary happened on t-r christian road in new hope... the mother of the teen told me she was in huntsville when wade abbott broke in to her home and stole 6 guns. "my daughter and her friend had gone into the kitchen to get something to drink. they heard the glass break but didn't think anything of it. while she was standing in the kitchen wade approached and she said he had a knife in one and hand and agun in the other." the mom didn't want to be on camera or identified- because she's still shaken from what happened tuesday afternoon. "after the confrontation in the kitchen she ran back to her bedroom and locked her in the little girl in there." that's when the teen frantically called her mom and told her abbott broke into their home. "it was an awful feeling. knowing that they were here and i couldn't do anything that i was 20 miles away. and that he was here with a gun and knife." the teen told her mom abbott asked her for a hug--and told her although he had weapons--he wasn't going to use them. "he told her he wasn't here to hurt anybody....he was just here to show me i wasn't all mighty god." all 6 guns abbott stole were returned to the family.. and the mom told me she isn't leaving her teen home alone anytime soon. "i would hope he wouldn't come back over here but for her safety she has to go with me everywhere now. in new hope sydney martin waay 31 news.. new hope police told us wade abbott could face more charges. they say his wife was also arrested for lying about his whereabouts to