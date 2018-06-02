Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Fitness Tracker For Your DNA

that elusive journey has escaped the efforts of men and women for centuries. but a california- based high tech company says it may have succeeded where so many others have failed. registered nurse anita grysky didn't know how important her healthy lifestyle was until she took a d-n-a test. it's called teloyears and it tells us if the cells inside our bodies are aging better or worse than their actual age. cg anita grysky teloyears customer in: :16 out: :27 "i was surprised by the results. i know i live a fairly healthy lifestyle. but as it turns out, i came in younger than my actual age by about fourteen years." vo/narration....... needless to say, anita is thrilled. but does this mean she can toss aside her real age? no such luck. cg jason shelton ceo telomere diagnostics in: :34 out: :38 "your actual age is your actual age and we never tell anyone that that changes, or that's different." vo/narration....... telomeres are the protective caps of d-n-a at the end of our chromosomes. like the plastic tips on a shoelace, they shorten and fray with age. but if that happens too fast, it may be a red flag for a future health issue like heart disease or cancer. jason shelton, ceo in: :54 out: 1:00 "but the good news is your telomere length can change based on lifestyle and a variety of other factors." cg douglas harrington, md medical director telomere diagnostics in: 1:01 out: 1:06 "the way i describe it to people is your check engine light is on and you need to look at your lifestyle and do something about it." vo/narration........ a new study from england even suggests there may be a and remember, unlike your actual age, you have some control over cellular aging. by improving a few lifestyle habits, studies have shown you can lengthen your telomeres ten percent