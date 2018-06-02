Speech to Text for New Interim School Superintendent

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details ... it's official ... christie finley's contract is now approved by huntsville city school's board of education making tomorrow her first day on the job as the new interim superintendent ... as interim superintendent finely told us she plans on meeting with the parent teacher associations in every school ... she said she wants to meet with student government associations and other student leaders too ... finely was named huntsville city school's interim superintendent may 17th ... before that she was the deputy superintendent of strategy and innovation for the school system ... she's still serving in that role today ... and tells us she plans to manage both roles through teamwork ... "i don't work in isolation. we have a strong district team here. we have wonderful building principals, amazing teachers, and i'm really going to rely on them because they are the ones that have boots on the ground. if we're going to move forward they have to be part of this plan. according to the school board finley is also the state's first native american superintendent ... her role as interim is only good for 180 days ... that's how long the board has to fill the position permanently... we asked finely if she's considering the permanent job and she told us it's still on the table but she's taking things