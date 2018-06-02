Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's start with waay 31's sarah singleterry. i'm on pulaski pike near monica road where a deer jumped out in front of a huntsville police officer ... the officer is okay and an officer on the scene did tell me the deer ran off ... the patrol car is damaged and was towed from the scene will governor kay ivey created what's called the school sentry program in an effort to make schools safer for your students. the program would allow school administrators who go through a series of training and obtain certain certifications to have access to a firearm in the event of an armed intruder. this policy would only apply to schools without a school resource officer and needs permission by the local superintendent, school board and sheriff. bill? in about 30 minutes the huntsville city school board will meet to finalize the contract for the new interim superintendent christie finley. waay 31 will be at that meeting to let you know the details of the contract. today is matt akin's official last day as superintendent. remnants of alberto pounding parts of north carolina and causing two deaths. many in that area dealing with flood waters..a landslide collapsing walls inside homes killing two people. now a state of emergency is declared in several coutnies. hawaii's mayor signed a second emergency proclamation - extending the state of emergency due to the ongoing threat. the mayor also advising more people to evacuate saying those who stay are risking their lives... the lava from the kilauea volcano has already destroyed at least 75 homes. sears will close 72 stores, possibly more, after reporting $424 million first-quarter loss. the closest sears to us here in the tennessee valley is in moulton and gadsden. no word on which stores will close. plans are being made to shut down the ceciil ashburn road in january to widen it - if the city approves it'll take about 14 months and cost $15 million dollars. the plan calls for higher friction asphalt to improve driving safety in the rain...plus add a median between lanes. it's the last day for people to apply for an absentee ballot in the june 5th primary. you can apply online then fill it out and mail it in...or deliver in in person to the absentee election manager in your county. if mailed -- the form must be postmarked no later than monday. hand-deliveries--also no later than monday. a programming note for you-- tonight is game one of the nba finals right here on waay 31. that game between the cavaliers and warriors tips off tonight at 8 pm central time. the waay 31 news at 10 will go on as soon as that game concludes. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?