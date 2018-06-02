Speech to Text for Weather Thursday Morning Update

mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? the thursday morning drive will be muggy but dry. scattered showers and thunderstorms will form after noon, increasing even more after 2 pm. while a few showers are possible over the shoals, most of thursday afternoon's storms will favor northeast alabama. some storms can be severe. wind can be strong enough to do damage like a small tornado. an isolated tornado is also possible. storms can also bring large hail, dangerous lightning, and heavy rain. by the weekend, we should get a little bit of a break on saturday.expect a mostly sunny morning with clouds building during the afternoon.a stray shower or storm is possible saturday and a cold front sunday means another round of scattered showers and storms.behind the front, we'll be slightly cooler and mostly sunny.