Speech to Text for Auburn enters regional looking to right last year's wrong

"10th inning, two down, he hit him! florida state wins! a two strike hit-by-pitch and we're playing on monday.""there's going to be a new focus for us this year and i think we kind of realized last year that you literally have to be focused for every pitch because one pitch can end it for you like it did last year.so there's going to be just a different feel to us and i think that's going to help us." a missed opportunity will really stick with ya...and as the 2018 tigers look to exercise those demons from a season ago... coach thompson thinks that very memory -- the fact that they were one strike away from advancing to a super regional for the first time since 1999 -- is the best thing going for them right now... "i think that's the biggest point of having eight seniors on a ball club that has been right there within a pitch.and now they get to go somewhere else and try to do this again.i think that can wind up being the difference in this tournament, is having a group of guys that have been there before and done that because you can lead all you want to.that leadership from within, once they get in the middle of it, in the hotel, on the field, i hope that makes a difference this week." and the first shot to show that comes on friday at 1 p-m out in north carolina...wher e they'll face northeastern... a team the tigers took two out of three from back in march -- including a no- hitter by casey mize... this time around the huskies are a bit of a different team...coming off of a run to the c-a-a championship game...and hitting 2-74 as a team with a pitching staff that's turned a 4-69 era... something the tigers will look to take advantage of after scoring 420 runs this year...good for a top-10 mark