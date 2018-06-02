Speech to Text for Governor announces state sentry program

new at ten.... governor kay ivey announced a new program to allowadministratorsat schools without resource officers to voluntarily arm themselves. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with parents about the "alabama sentry program" an what they think about their kids' administrators carrying on campus... scottie. demetria... while some parents are worried about having weapons on campus, many parents i spoke with tonight say they're glad to hear about the new programtellin g me anything is better than nothing when it comes to protecting their children... "this can't keep happening. and something's got to be done." that's what betty duncan has to say about the recent school shootings... she's a retired teacher.. and a grandmother of two... "i'm worried every day. and i know other parents and grandparents are just as worried as i am." duncan says she supports governor kay ivey's new sentry program. it allows administrators in schools without resource officers to voluntarily arm themselves as an additional security measure. joel camp says he thinks about his son's safety all the time.. and he believes the new program is a no-brainer... "i don't think we have a choice on the matter. it's just inevitable, it's just the times we live in. something's got to be done and we'll have to implement something to deter what's going on these days, because it's happening too often." under the program, no teachers would be armed... which camp said he thinks would keep students from being able to get to firearms in school... to carry on campus -- administratorswould have to get mental evaluations and special training by the alabama law enforcement agency... parents say they're all for starting that training right away... "i think we've been unprepared for the school shootings. we've been caught off-guard, so i definitely agree with the training." "maybe they could start training them now that school's out, and by the fall, they could be ready to go with this." i pressed madison city schools superintendent on if he would consider this new program to increase security... he told me... he's sticking to their plan of adding more school resource officers. "trained officers of the law are special people. they have special training, they've got specific skills, and they've been trained to protect; whereas school teachers and principalsand i was a principal for many yearswe have a different skill set that we've been trained on." superintendent robby parker says the program works better for schools in rural areas... where emergency response time may be a little longer... but parents i spoke with say they think the program could work anywhere... "the alarm is going off. i mean, we have to do something. i think if we lay back, it's just going to happen over and over again." i also talked with the morgan county school district. they say the new program is under consideration... and they think it's a step in the right direction... i also reached out to jackson and limestone counties, athensand decatur city schools to see what they think, but i haven't heard back from them yet... reporting live in madison, sk, waay 31 news keep in mind... local school districts will have to pay for certifications, evaluations, and hardware for administrators. they will alsobe responsible for getting a secured safe, an approved weapon, ammunition, and a specially-designed