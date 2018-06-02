Speech to Text for American Legion Home Depot Grant

program. new at six... the american legion post in huntsville is getting some major improvements. this morning -- nearly 50 volunteers and other non- profit organizations met at the american legion 237 building on drake avenue... they brought with them truckloads of paint, concrete, and yard tools -- courtesy of a 25-thousand dollar grant from home depot. over the next few days -- these volunteers will paint the inside and outside of the building, lay down new hardwood flooring, replace flag poles, and cut the grass. volunteers started working this morning and will wrap up either tomorrow or friday -- depending on the weather... "it means the world to us. it's something we've been wanting to do for a long time. we just could not come up the funding to do it, and for home depot to come in and do it for us that means the world to us."