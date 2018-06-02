Speech to Text for Paint Rock Valley School Vandalized

new at six... take a look at this surveillance video of four people breaking into "paint rock valley school" in jackson county. tonight -- the school's principal is hoping someone recognizes them. waay 31's sydney martin sat down with the school's principal and learned the vandals left behind thousands of dollars worth of damage... sydney, 'the school's principal told me the vandals were in the school for about two hours and used fire extinguishers to break the glass on the vending machine's-- and sprayed the extinguishers all over the school." "they were dancing and having a good time as they were vandalizing. especially one of the perpetrators she was very sporadic in her actions--you could she was under the influence. " paint rock valley principal kevin mcbride---showed me the mess left behind by the vandals.. this surveillance video shows them walking around the school and entering through a window... however--what they did in every room they entered is unclear-- "we were able to walk around and see the cameras and how they tore them off the walls." the destruction of thousands of dollars of surveillance cameras isn't the only damage they left behind. mcbride told me they sprayed the fire extinguishers in the hallways---and used them to break the glass on the vending machines. "they did take some drinks from the vending machines and snacks. the snacks they didn't eat they threw them down the halls. scattered the food down the hallways. there was vandalism. it was senseless." mcbride told me the school district's decision two weeks ago to close the school was difficult on the community--and the mess they now have to clean up while clearing out the school isn't making it any easier . "it broke my heart and made me angry. i'm not trying to harbor anger i forgive them for their ignorance but i think they should be held accountable for their actions." sydney, ,"now although the vandals did rip the security cameras out of the walls. the principal is hoping someone will recognize them from the images the cameras did capture. in jackson co. sm waay 31 news."