Sheffield police continue searching for escaped inmate

new at four... sheffield police are searching for an escaped inmate! they say it's unclear if he's still in the shoals - but believe he planned his escape. this man william taylor-- escaped from the sheffield city jail around 8:30 last night... after pushing a guard and making a run for it. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the sheffield police department with an update on this search - breken? sheffield police tell me they went to taylor's parents house-- and found evidence that lead them to believe he had stopped by. his family said they haven't seen him. police tell us they believe taylor took the family dog and met up with his girlfriend and could be anywhere in north alabama. now he's going to be in a lot of trouble because he's going to have a felony warrant on him for escape. sheffield's interim police chief rickey terry tells us william taylor was in jail for misdemeanor drug charges. he says taylor was in a holding cell with other inmates when he asked a guard for a role of toilet papter- when the guard went to give it to him that's when he made his escape. terry- mr. taylor pushed that inmate out on the officer causing the officer to stumble. terry says the officer tried to use his taser. terry- when he was off balance he missed the suspect because also he had to go back and secure the door. terry believes taylor planned the whole thing. taylor was last seen running a few blocks from the police department. his escape has some residents concerned he could still be in city, which police say is a possibility. sparks- it is concerning espically because i am right here and it's right there where he escaped from so like not even a few blocks down. police do not consider taylor to be armed and dangerous. they have sent a be on the look out alert to surrouding police departments. if you see taylor, please call police. in sheffield bt waay31.