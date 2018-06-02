Speech to Text for Fatal Accident on Cecil Ashburn Drive

we begin with breaking news --authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash oncecil ashburn . waay 31 britany collins is on the scene with more informatin. brittany what can you tell us m live on cecil ashburn where officials tell me a vehicle ran off the road and went through a guard rail. the huntsville fire department also say gas could be leaking from the vehicle. i'm going to step behind the camera so you can take a look....you can see authorities are still investigating the scene. just moments ago the madison county coroner showed up. officials have not confirmed if the body has been removed from the vehicle. traffic is backed up and deputies are navigating cars now. reporting in madison county brittany collins waay