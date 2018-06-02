Speech to Text for Showers and Storms for Today
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
the case.
WAAY 31 Meteorologist Kate McKenna tells you about the showers and storms that will be in the Valley today and what the latter half of the week will look like
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.