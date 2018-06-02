Clear

Showers and Storms for Today

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Kate McKenna tells you about the showers and storms that will be in the Valley today and what the latter half of the week will look like

Posted: Wed May 30 10:10:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 30 10:10:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
