Huntsville school board calls special meeting to discuss censuring one of their own

the easter holiday... new at ten... huntsville city schools board of education plans to reprimand one of their own at a special-called meeting tuesday. we first told you about school board president elisa ferrell's plan to censure board member pam hill last month. waay 31's charlisa gordon caught up with hill tonight at a community meeting. she's live in huntsville with an update on what's at stake for hill. d&d...it's no secret that the huntsville city board of education wasat odds this year, just sit through one school board meeting, which i've covered a few.tonight, i'm being told tuesday's proceedings is a last resort to address the problems. superintendent dr. matt aiken and other members of the huntsville board of ed came together to host a community conversation about state report cards and improving the district.. but what wasn't being talked about is the fact that in less than 24hrs...the district is considering taking action against a fellow board member. eddgra fallin / district 5 resident: "and i think we're going to have to stop being petty and divisive and start working together for the sake of the children, cause they are our future." eddgra fallin says she's disappointed with what's happening with the school board. last month board president elisa ferrell put together a document accusing 5th district board member pam hill of acting impaired, slurring her speech and "eccentric" behavior. listing this february 1st work session as an example. pam hill / hcs board of education member: "you dont blacklist the parents cause you don't like them or they got a big mouth. cause if you blacklist them because they got a big mouth, look where they end up. the special censure meeting is set for 5:30p tomorrow. reporting live in huntsville charlisa gordon waay 31 news