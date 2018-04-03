Speech to Text for Community Meeting Over Parolee Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

limestone county jail... new details... happening tonight - a second community meeting about a controversial non-profit outreach program bringing parolees to the shoals.... waay31's breken terry joins us live from tuscumbia city hall where that meeting will get started shortly... the community meeting will happen here at city hall right after the tuscumbia city council meeting is finished. shoals representative johnny mac morrow orgaized this meeting so concerned citizens can ask questions to law makers like himself. a little over a week ago, people packed out a colbert county commission meeting to discuss concerns about outreach reentry ministry program-- that is operating in tuscumbia. the program has brought two registered sex offenders and other parolees to the shoals so they can get re-acclimated into society but some homeowners were furious because they felt like no one informed them of this. colbert county officials admitted there was confusion over whose responsibility it was to send out sex offender notification sheets to neighbors in the area- because of that the sheriff and local police chief's came up with a new plan to notify people about sex offenders living withing 2,500 feet of their homes. i have spoken with many people in the community who tell me they plan on being at tonight's meeting. morrow tells me this is a chance for people to ask direct questions to