Speech to Text for Arrested After Setting a Ham on Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sick... new tonight... awoman is facing an arson charge--and its all over a ham she didn't want. athens police say beverly harrison received the meat from her family.. at a motel she was staying in... she didn't want it... so, she lit the package on fire, threw it awy in the trash-- and left the room with her dog.. the fire eventually spread to a can of butane fuel -- causing an explosion... waay 31 still had questions... so we calledathens police -- and they told us... theexplosion blew off the door and broke the window of the room! harrison was charged with arson and is currently in the