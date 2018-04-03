Speech to Text for Allegedly Used Counterfeit Money

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pay... new at six... tonight a decatur man is facing another forgery arrest after police say he used a fake 100-dollar bill at o-reilly auto parts.... we told you last week that kiara watkins was previously arrested for using counterfeit money at autozone and 2 wally world convenience stores... he was charged with "criminal possession of a forged instrument." bond for that charge was set at 5-thousand