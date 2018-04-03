Speech to Text for 3 Kids Still Missing, One Found

new information.... the youngest of four marshall county teenagers is safe tonight after being taken by their mother in douglas while waiting for the school bus... but police are still looking for the three eldest teenage boys... waay 31's kody fisher is live in douglas where the teens were taken this morning... the marshall county sheriff's office tells waay 31 the teens were waiting for the bus right along moon rd here in douglas when their mom took them and started making her way to michigan... where she's from... the mother... 37 year old anna marie carroll... and her youngest child... desiree hilburn... were found in kentucky by law enforcement... but they're still searching for fifteen year old dennis hilburn... 16 year old sebastian hilburn... and 17 year old michael carroll... if you know where they might be call the marshall county sheriff's office... marshall county schools tells waay 31 this is a hard situation to prevent... because the district doesn't become responsible for students until they set foot on the bus... reporting live in douglas... kody fisher... waay 31 news...